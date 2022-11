Tesla skeptics typically have several talking points. These include the argument that vehicles like the next-generation Roadster, Tesla Semi, or Cybertruck would never enter production. These arguments, or at least those for the Cybertruck, would likely become completely null and void soon. Tesla’s third-quarter update letter indicated that the Cybertruck’s development had entered the tooling phase. During the Q3 2022 earnings call, Elon Musk noted that Giga Texas’ facilities are already being prepared for the Cybertruck. Drone flyovers of the Giga Texas complex and leaked images from within the facility later showed Cybertruck bodies being moved through the factory.



Read Article