Tesla Rebrands FSD Name In The EU

For years, Tesla has been criticized for branding its advanced driver-assistance system as “Full Self-Driving.” While FSD is one of the most complex systems of its kind on the market, it doesn’t offer full self-driving in all scenarios, nor does it offer driver-assistance operations that allows the driver to switch off while behind the wheel. Finally, it appears the electric carmaker has recognized the dangers of the name, though not because of a newfound sense of altruism. Over the last week, Tesla has rebranded Full Self-Driving as “Tesla Assisted Driving” across its European websites, including in Spain, Germany, Sweden, the Netherlands, and other markets. Tesla has also updated its online owner’s manuals in each market to reflect the change.



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