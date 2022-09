Tesla is recalling more than 1 million vehicles because the windows may exert more pressure before retracting when meeting an obstruction such as a finger.

The flaw can be fixed with an “over-the-air” firmware update.

Included in the recall are some 2021-22 Model S and Model X vehicles, 2017-2022 Model 3 vehicles and 2020-22 Model Y vehicles, according to documents filed with the U.S. National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.