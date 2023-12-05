Tesla Recalls 1.1 Million Vehicles In China For Sudden Unintended Acceleration Issues

Costas Lakafossis was the engineer who announced a feasible explanation for sudden unintended acceleration (SUA) episodes. After investigating several cases, he found out that the Autopilot software made the car behave in a way that induced pedal application errors. It seems China's State Administration for Market Regulation (SAMR) heard him and started an investigation. Tesla decided to prevent it by filing a recall for 1,104,622 BEVs. That includes all vehicles the American BEV maker has sold in China since January 12, 2019. Imported units of the Model S, Model X, Model 3, and Model Y are included, as well as the Model 3 and Model Y made at Giga Shanghai. Why doesn't the recall list all vehicles Tesla ever sold in China since August 2013? The explanation seems to be related to the "energy regenerative braking strategy."



Read Article