Tesla Recalls 321,000 Model 3s For Total Lighting Failures

It's been a crazy last few months for all three of Elon Musk's privately owned megacompanies. But in the background, happening more or less concurrently with all the drama with Twitter is a potentially problematic recall of over 300,000 Teslas.

The reason why, at least as first reported by Reuters, an issue described as "ail lights may intermittently fail to illuminate." At a time when parts of the American Northeast are experiencing record-breaking extreme winter weather, that's a sobering prospect. Safe to say, you need your tail lights to work when the driver behind you can't see more than a few feet in front of them.

