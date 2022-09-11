Tesla Recalls 40,000 Vehicles For Power Steering Issues

Tesla has voluntarily issued another recall, this time for Model S and Model X.

Fortunately, this issue will be fixed with a quick over-the-air update. However, this is still a recall in the eyes of both the NHTSA and Tesla. The automaker previously recalled the Model S for steering-related issues recall the Model S for steering-related problems back in 2018.

With that out of the way, 40,168 cars are potentially affected, with model years ranging from 2017-2021 for both the Model S and X. The NHTSA has assigned a recall number to the issue: SB-22-00-014.