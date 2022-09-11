Tesla Recalls 40,000 Vehicles For Power Steering Issues

Agent009 submitted on 11/9/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 8:07:39 AM

Views : 500 | Category: New Cars | Source: | SOURCE: carbuzz.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla has voluntarily issued another recall, this time for Model S and Model X.

Fortunately, this issue will be fixed with a quick over-the-air update. However, this is still a recall in the eyes of both the NHTSA and Tesla. The automaker previously recalled the Model S for steering-related issues recall the Model S for steering-related problems back in 2018.

With that out of the way, 40,168 cars are potentially affected, with model years ranging from 2017-2021 for both the Model S and X. The NHTSA has assigned a recall number to the issue: SB-22-00-014.



Read Article


Tesla Recalls 40,000 Vehicles For Power Steering Issues

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)