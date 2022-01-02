Tesla Recalls 54,000 Vehicles With FSD Beta For Failing To Stop At Stop Signs

Agent009 submitted on 2/1/2022 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 11:47:13 AM

Views : 302 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

The issue that Tesla vehicles running Full Self-Driving Beta are not stopping at stop signs is already well documented, although there doesn’t seem to be a consensus among owners as to how frequently it happens - some say it happens all the time, while others say they never experienced it. Now the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a recall specifically concerning this issue.

Tesla is now recalling 53,820 vehicles because of this, although they are not actually going to be brought into a service center. The fix for this issue will be sent to all affected vehicles via an over-the-air-update, although we don’t know when this will take place.



Read Article


Tesla Recalls 54,000 Vehicles With FSD Beta For Failing To Stop At Stop Signs

About the Author

Agent009

Honor thy error as a hidden intention.

Agent009 (View Profile)