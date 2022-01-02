Tesla Recalls 54,000 Vehicles With FSD Beta For Failing To Stop At Stop Signs

The issue that Tesla vehicles running Full Self-Driving Beta are not stopping at stop signs is already well documented, although there doesn’t seem to be a consensus among owners as to how frequently it happens - some say it happens all the time, while others say they never experienced it. Now the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration has announced a recall specifically concerning this issue. Tesla is now recalling 53,820 vehicles because of this, although they are not actually going to be brought into a service center. The fix for this issue will be sent to all affected vehicles via an over-the-air-update, although we don’t know when this will take place.



Read Article