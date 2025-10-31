Tesla Recalls 6,000 Cybertrucks After 600 Lightbars Fall Off

Tesla has issued another recall for the troubled Cybertruck electric pickup, bringing the total to 10. This time, the issue lies with the optional off-road lightbar that was only installed at Tesla service centers for owners who bought the limited-edition Foundation Series models right after deliveries of the truck began in late 2023.
 
The LED lightbar has been a little controversial, much like the pickup on which it was installed, from the get-go. It arrived late at service centers across the country, and it was installed using an adhesive, rather than good-old mounting hardware. Moreover, because the floodlight is not approved for road use, Tesla left the task of plugging it in to the owner.


