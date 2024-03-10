Tesla Recalls Almost Every Cybertruck For Slow Rearview Camera Software

Tesla recalled pretty much every Cybertruck on Thursday, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall covers a software fault that could interfere with the operation of the Cybertruck's backup camera.

Federal regulations require the backup camera to appear within two seconds of shifting into reverse. That usually happens in the Cybertruck. But if the driver restarts the infotainment system before it fully shuts down—which may be hard to avoid, given that Teslas automatically shut down and boot up based on their own logic—the camera can have a severe delay. Per the recall filing: