Tesla Recalls Almost Every Cybertruck For Slow Rearview Camera Software

Agent009 submitted on 10/3/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 1:05:45 PM

Views : 342 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: insideevs.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Tesla recalled pretty much every Cybertruck on Thursday, according to a filing with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. The recall covers a software fault that could interfere with the operation of the Cybertruck's backup camera.
 
Federal regulations require the backup camera to appear within two seconds of shifting into reverse. That usually happens in the Cybertruck. But if the driver restarts the infotainment system before it fully shuts down—which may be hard to avoid, given that Teslas automatically shut down and boot up based on their own logic—the camera can have a severe delay. Per the recall filing:


Read Article


Tesla Recalls Almost Every Cybertruck For Slow Rearview Camera Software

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)