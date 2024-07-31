Tesla Recalls Over 1.8 Million Vehicles For Faulty Hood Latches

Tesla is recalling nearly 1.85 million vehicles in the U.S. due to concerns over a hood issue that could cause the vehicle's driver to crash.

The recall pertains to certain 2021-2024 Model 3, Model S, Model X, and 2020-2024 Model Y vehicles, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA).

The recall was issued because the affected vehicles' "hood latch assembly may fail to detect an unlatched hood condition after the hood has been opened," the NHTSA said. The federal government agency added that if the Tesla's hood is fully open, it could obstruct the driver's view and increase the risk of an accident.