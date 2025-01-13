Tesla Receives 50,000 Orders In First 24 Hours For New Model Y

Tesla has reportedly received 50,000 orders for the new Model Y with an updated design in about 24 hours, according to a new report in China.

Last week, Tesla unveiled the mid-cycle refresh of the Model Y in China and a select few markets supplied by Tesla’s factory in Shanghai.



Deliveries are expected to start in March. The new Model Y hasn’t launched in Europe or North America yet, but it is expected to in the coming months.



The update has received mixed reviews as the updated design is not as well received as the Model 3’s recent design refresh and the specs and feature upgrades are basically in line with the Model 3 refresh.