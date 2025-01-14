Tesla Redirect Cybertruck Deliveries To Assist California Fire Victims

Amidst the multiple fires that have forced an estimated 150,000 people to evacuate, caused fatalities and burned down a significant amount of property, Elon Musk, Tesla and others have shared a few of the relief efforts the company has undertaken.

Musk noted that the companies are utilizing the Cybertruck and Starlink to aid both authorities and evacuees, while others have shared their experiences using the company’s products to keep the lights on, evacuate and more.

Here are a few of the relief efforts Tesla and Musk have put in place, as well as experiences from some of the company’s customers.