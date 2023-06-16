Tesla Reduces Shifts At Giga-Berlin, But Will Not Cut Production

Tesla will cut Saturday shifts and hire fewer temporary workers than it did during its ramp-up phase at its Giga Berlin manufacturing facility in Germany, but even with fewer assembly line workers, production is still on track to reach self-imposed targets, according to Reuters.

The American EV brand offered the update after Business Insider reported yesterday that Tesla’s goal of assembling 6,000 cars a week at the Berlin-Brandenburg site was on hold.

Tesla reached the production milestone of 5,000 Model Ys manufactured per week at its German factory back in March and then filled up all the positions needed for a third shift, which is necessary if the company wants to increase production.