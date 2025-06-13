Tesla Refreshes Model S And Model X Plaid Offerings With A Huge Price Increase

Following a major update to the Tesla Model 3 and Model Y earlier this year, the American EV maker has finally turned its attention to its aging models, the Model S and Model X. Both top-of-the-line Teslas have been around for 10 years - even longer for the sleek sedan - and it's high time that the Elon Musk-led company gives them enhancements. However, prepare your bank accounts as the refresh doesn't come cheap. Let's start with the update that's common between the two. Both Teslas benefit from improved NVH in the cabin due to better active noise cancelation. The suspension has also been improved, with new bushings and updated tuning, designed to improve long-distance cruising comfort. Other improvements include adaptive driving beams, a new front camera, ambient lights on doors and dashboard, and minor exterior changes that are hard to pinpoint.



