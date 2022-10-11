Tesla Refuses To Buy Back Brand New Model 3 With A Bad Rear Drive Motor

Dana Brems’ story with her brand-new Tesla Model 3 got quickly famous for how serious it was. She had driven it for a few hundred miles when it stopped in the left lane of the I-5 freeway after a blind corner. That could have caused a massive crash. Luckily, that didn’t happen. Tesla told her the problem was a low charge, which she proved was not the case. The EV maker finally gave her a proper diagnostic: a bad rear drive unit.



Unfortunately, Brems did not get back to us after we sent her several messages to learn more about her case. In her original video, the doctor said she tried to return the car, but Tesla would not buy it back. We asked her if she was planning to sue the EV maker to get her money back and if other Model 3 owners with similar issues had contacted her about that. She didn’t answer, but now we understand why.



Read Article