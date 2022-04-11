Tesla Refuses To Enable Trailer Mode Unless You Use A Factory Trailer Hitch Which Is Not Available

A customer in the UK says that Tesla won’t allow him to utilize trailer mode because the tow hitch in his car is not an official Tesla accessory. This isn’t just a case of trying to get a better deal by going with an aftermarket part either. Tesla’s tow hitch and trailer package are sold out, which has rendered at least this Model Y without the ability to tow anything. First spotted by TheDrive, Twitter user Scott Helme recently aired his issue seeking a solution. He tweeted directly to Tesla and CEO Elon Musk asking for some “common sense”. According to screenshots reportedly showing emails between Helme and Tesla Vehicle Support, the EV manufacturer isn’t offering much in the way of help and saying that it’s a liability to enable trailer mode.



