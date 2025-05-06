Tesla Refuses To Make Self Driving Crash Data Public, Claims Financial Harm Could Result

Tesla is caught in a legal fight in which it admitted that it would “suffer financial harm” if its self-driving crash data would becomes public, but it’s not for the reason you are thinking.

The automaker is currently in a legal battle against The Washington Post, who is requesting data regarding Tesla crashes related to its ADAS systems (Autopilot and Full Self-Driving).



The U.S. National Highway Transportation Safety Administration (NHTSA) requires automakers to report all crashes that involved ADAS systems.



Tesla crashes represent the vast majority of crashes reported to NHTSA, but we don’t have much data on those crashes because, as we previously reported, Tesla abuses NHTSA’s confidential policies to have most of the data related to the crashes redacted.