Tesla Reinstates Cybertruck Resale Clause To Prevent Flipping - But How Many Would Actually Want to Pay Extra For Such An Overpiced Truck?

Tesla held a Cybertruck Delivery Day event on November 30 to hand over the first pickup trucks to their owners. The event was different from others that Tesla organized in the past when the first units were mostly delivered to employees. With the Cybertruck, Tesla also onboarded celebrities and influencers, some of them leaving the event in Austin behind the wheel of an electric pickup.



About a dozen units were delivered during the event, confirming earlier rumors about the number of trucks available. We were a little disappointed, thinking the Cybertruck production must be struggling. However, Tesla surprised everyone when it sent invitations to reservation holders to configure their Foundation Series Cybertruck. According to Tesla insiders, hundreds of people were invited to choose between the Foundation Series Cybertruck AWD and the Foundation Series Cyberbeast.





