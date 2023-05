Tesla is now offering the Model 3 Long Range All-Wheel-Drive for $47,420 on its website. The vehicle was taken off of Tesla’s website last year after CEO Elon Musk said the waitlist for the vehicle was too long.

Tesla is offering the new configuration in addition to the Model 3 Rear-Wheel Drive and Model 3 Performance. Previously, the vehicle was dimmed out on the Design Studio, with the message, “Available in 2023.”