Tesla Releases $80,000 Cybertruck for The Masses

Tesla opened the non-Foundation Series Cybertruck order books for everyone in the US. This makes the electric pickup truck much more affordable, expanding the addressable market significantly. With this move, the dual-motor Cybertruck AWD can be ordered for $79,990, making it compliant with the IRA tax credit conditions. Tesla announced the Cybertruck prices during the 2019 unveiling, and they were shockingly affordable. The dual-motor Cybertruck AWD was promised to cost $49,900, but the single-motor RWD variant was only $39,900. At the time, the cheapest Tesla you could buy was the Model 3 SR at $39,490. Since then, the pandemic and inflation raised car prices through the roof, with the same Model 3 variant costing $46,990 in 2022.



