Tesla Releases A 7 Seat Version Of The Model Y, But It Isn't The Long Wheelbase Model Sold Elsewhere

Tesla launched a 7-seater variant of the Model Y in the US, but it's not the same car as the longer wheelbase model sold in China. Instead, Tesla is offering a 7-seat option for the Model Y Premium AWD model, making it a lot less useful. This sure looks like a bait-and-switch tactic after promising a seven-seater variant of the refreshed Model Y.
 
When Tesla advertised the refreshed Model Y in the US, it promised that it would also be offered as a seven-seater variant. This came shortly after the longer-wheelbase Model Y L was launched in China. The announcement made many believe that the Model Y L would also be offered in the US sooner rather than later. However, Tesla decided against it, and it launched the seven-seater Model Y as an option for the regular Model Y in the US.
 


