Tesla Releases OTA Update To Eliminate Owners From Playing Fart Sounds At Pedestrians

The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) recently posted a new Safety Recall Notice for 578,607 Teslas over a potential issue with the vehicles’ Boombox feature. As per the document, some of Boombox’s capabilities may result in vehicles not being compliant with pedestrian warning standards.

The recent “recall” currently affects 2020-2022 Tesla Model S, 2020-2022 Tesla Model X, 2017-2022 Tesla Model 3, and 2020-2022 Tesla Model Y. The affected vehicles are equipped with external speakers that allow them to play varying sounds when they are in motion. Tesla’s Boombox feature is also played through the vehicles’ external speakers.