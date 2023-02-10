Tesla Releases Update Model Y In China

Tesla has given the Model Y minor updates in its biggest market, China. The world's current best-selling vehicle receives aesthetic updates inside and out, plus performance improvements - all while keeping its price tag intact in the People's Republic.

One of the most noticeable updates is the improvement in acceleration, with the base rear-wheel-drive Model Y now boasting a quicker 0-62 mph time of 5.9 seconds - up by a full second from its previous rating. The top speed stays at 135 mph. Meanwhile, the dual-motor versions' acceleration rates and top speed are the same as the pre-update models.