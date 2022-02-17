Tesla Reminds Administration Of Company Roots As Biden Adopts Trump's Buy American Strategy

US President Joe Biden may have already proven that he can say the word “Tesla” in public, but he may still need some prodding when it comes to acknowledging that the Texas-based EV maker is a true-blue American company. This was something that Tesla CEO Elon Musk highlighted recently when he responded to the US President’s EV-related post on Twitter. Biden’s recent post revealed that the US government is gearing up to make all 600,000 federal government vehicles electric. The president noted that such an initiative should bring more manufacturing jobs back into America, and it should also build up local supply chains. “We’re making ‘Buy American’ a reality — not just a promise,” Biden wrote.



