Tesla Removed From S&P 500 ESG List For Unusual Circumstances

Tesla is no longer included in the S&P 500 ESG (Environment, Social, and Governance) index, which could impact the company’s stock price. The move has led to several angry tweets from the company’s CEO, Elon Musk.

The decision to remove Tesla from the S&P 500 ESG was taken as a result of it being found guilty of racial discrimination and, surprisingly, its environmental record – or lack thereof. Margeret Dorn, the senior director and head of ESG indices for S&P Dow Jones, said that the organization couldn’t simply take the company’s word that it was taking steps to improve the world.