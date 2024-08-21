Tesla Removes Resale Clause For Cybertruck Owners

Upcoming Tesla Cybertruck owners who will want to sell their electric pickup for whatever reason after getting delivery can do so without worrying about a costly $50,000 no-resale clause. That’s because the anti-flipping part of the sales agreement has been removed once again from the document, as uncovered by Tesla enthusiast @TheRealDriiZZy on X. The penalty was put in place in November of last year after deliveries of the angular EV started trickling to reservation holders, some of which turned out to be car flippers who instantly put their shiny new pickups for sale at astronomical prices on the used market.



????BREAKING????Tesla has removed its no sale clause from Cybertruck order agreement pic.twitter.com/sdu1dVPy9W — Drake (@TheRealDriiZZy) August 20, 2024









