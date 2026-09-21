Tesla Reopens Order For The Roadster But Wants A $50,000 Deposit Making Us Wonder How Much Will It Cost

Tesla put the Roadster reservation page back online this month, and it wants the same amount of money it asked for the first time around. Buyers now need $50,000 to hold a place in line, split into a $5,000 credit card charge and a $45,000 wire transfer, with a Waco, Texas reveal set for October 1.

The timing isn't subtle. Tesla closed airspace over SpaceX's McGregor facility from September 18 through October 2, and Elon Musk has teased a demo involving SpaceX-designed cold gas thrusters. Whether that translates into an actual production date is the question hanging over every deposit holder, new and old.