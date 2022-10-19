Tesla Replaces Volkswagen As Germany's Best Selling EV Brand

The German federal motor authority (KBA) released the registration results through September, and Volkswagen doesn’t look good. The biggest European carmaker lost market share across the board, with the biggest loss in the BEV segment. This allowed Tesla to leapfrog it and crown itself as the leader of the EV German market.



Tesla recorded 38,458 registrations in the first nine months, a whopping 50% more than a year before. At the same time, Volkswagen dropped 40% to 32,326 electric vehicles registered in the same period, losing the number one position in Europe’s biggest car market. The results in Germany contrast those reported globally, with Volkswagen Group reporting a 25% increase in EV deliveries from a year earlier in January-September.



