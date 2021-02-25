Tesla Request For Austin Area Free Trade Zone Meets Little Push Back

Tesla turned to the Travis County Commissioners Court to move forward with Gigafactory Texas’s request for a foreign trade zone (FTZ) designation. Diana Ramirez, the Economic Development & Strategic Investments (EDSI) director in Travis County, spoke about Tesla’s request for FTZ status at the last Commissioners Court voting session.

Tesla applied for a foreign trade zone designation for Giga Texas on November 9 last year. The company has also been requesting a letter of no objection from Travis County and the Del Valle Independent School District (ISD). According to Ramirez, Tesla has not received a response from either party.

 



