Tesla Resumes Shipping Parts From China After Tariff Truce

Tesla is set to ship Cybercab and Semi truck components from China to the U.S., capitalizing on the recent U.S.-China tariff truce. The move marks a swift response to eased trade tensions.

A source with direct knowledge told Reuters that the de-escalation of the trade war between the U.S. and China is driving Tesla. The US-China tariff truce was announced on Monday. The U.S. reduced extra duties on Chinese imports from 145% to 30%. China responded by cutting tariffs on U.S. imports from 125% to 10%.

Reuters’ source cautioned that the US-China tariff truce could still change, citing the Trump administration’s unpredictability. Pre-April 2 tariffs are still in effect, including those from Trump’s first term and fentanyl-related duties, leaving China facing a 30% tariff on products like electric vehicles, steel, and aluminum. U.S. measures ending low-value package tariff exemptions also persist.