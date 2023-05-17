Tesla Resumes Talks With India Over Gigafactory

A new report states that Tesla has proposed to build a factory in India during a meeting with officials today. After years of negotiation in the world’s most populous country, it would mark a reversal of its strategy.

India has the biggest auto market that Tesla has yet to enter.

For years, Elon Musk said that Tesla’s launch in India was imminent, but strong import tariffs have made it difficult. Nonetheless, the automaker has had some indications of preparing for a launch over the last year.