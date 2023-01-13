Tesla Returns To Pwn2Own Competition Daring Hackers to Defeat Model 3 And Model S Security

Tesla is sponsoring the 2023 Pwn2Own hacking competition, and this year’s top prizes include a Model 3 and a Model S. Pwn2Own organizers, Zero Day Initiative noted that it was excited to have Tesla return as a partner and mentioned a top prize of $600,000.

“They always innovate, and we’ve updated our target list to keep up. We’ve added a Steam VM Escape category with multiple targets. It may be a bit strange to be targeting a steam engine on an electric car, but here we are,” the organizers wrote in a press release.

“We’ll have both a Tesla Model 3 and a Tesla Model S available as targets, with the top prize going for $600,000 (plus the car itself). Of course, virtualization exploits are always a contest highlight, and VMware returns as a sponsor with VMware Workstation and ESXi returning as targets.”

For this year’s automotive category, the organizers highlighted Tesla’s multiple layers of security and designed multiple tiers of awards that correspond with some of those layers. “Contestants can register an entry against either a Model 3 (Intel or Ryzen-based) or the Model S (Ryzen-based).”