Tesla Revamps Leases To Allow Buyouts At The End Of The Lease Period

When Tesla launched the Model 3’s leasing program, the company remarked that customers would not be allowed to buy out their vehicles at the end of their lease periods as they would be utilized in the upcoming Robotaxi service.

Tesla’s recently-launched “New Leasing Experience” for 2021 seems to suggest that this will no longer be the case. 

Tesla’s “New Leasing Experience” was announced in an email sent to leaseholders recently. The communication from the company noted that the program will be launched in early 2021, and it would feature several changes that could make the vehicle leasing experience more convenient. These include functions that would allow customers to view invoices, current account balances, and manage payment options from their Tesla Account.



