Tesla Revising The CyberTruck Design - What Would You Change?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned recently that the Cybertruck would be undergoing “small improvements” to improve the all-electric pickup’s design. Unknowingly, the Tesla community wondered what could possibly be revised for the company’s soon-to-be-produced truck, but as of now, the revisions are being kept under wraps.

That is for about a month or so, in Elon Musk’s words, who stated on November 1st that Tesla would release some images of the Cybertruck’s newly-revised design to the public. Based on Musk’s past statements, who was responsible for unveiling the Cybertruck to the world a year ago this month, some indicators prove the new design could be better than the initial one.