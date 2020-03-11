Tesla Revising The CyberTruck Design - What Would You Change?

Tesla CEO Elon Musk mentioned recently that the Cybertruck would be undergoing “small improvements” to improve the all-electric pickup’s design.

Unknowingly, the Tesla community wondered what could possibly be revised for the company’s soon-to-be-produced truck, but as of now, the revisions are being kept under wraps.

That is for about a month or so, in Elon Musk’s words, who stated on November 1st that Tesla would release some images of the Cybertruck’s newly-revised design to the public. Based on Musk’s past statements, who was responsible for unveiling the Cybertruck to the world a year ago this month, some indicators prove the new design could be better than the initial one.



mre30

Hmmm..Tesla best be sure to tackle their reliability and quality issues before rolling out whatever version of CyberTruck that makes it to production.

Pickup buyers will have zero tolerance for a poorly constructed vehicle that spends lots of time in the repair shop.

Pickup buyers are also very conservative (witness the buyers who are ONLY Ram/Dodge, or ONLY Ford, or ONLY Chevy/GMC).

Tesla has to realize that in the light duty truck segment, they "won't get a second chance to make a first impression".

Posted on 11/3/2020 10:31:34 AM   

