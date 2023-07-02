Tesla Rises To Number 3 In Consumer Reports Most Loved Brands

Tesla ranked third in Consumer Reports’ owner satisfaction survey, behind Porsche and Genesis. The EV manufacturer has often been criticized for its lackluster build quality. Nevertheless, Tesla is still among the most loved car brands in the U.S., thanks to its loyal fan base.



Tesla has some of the most passionate fans in the auto industry, there’s no denying it. Thanks to their volunteer work, Tesla doesn’t need advertising or marketing. It also disbanded its PR department following what Musk considered an underwhelming coverage of the 2020 Battery Day. Since then, it’s almost impossible to get a fact check or statement from Tesla unless directly from its outspoken CEO Elon Musk. And given that he has 128 million followers, getting his attention is almost impossible.



