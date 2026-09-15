Tesla’s second-generation Roadster is finally getting a date. After nearly nine years of delays, teases, and shifting timelines, the company has pointed to October 1, 2026, for a reveal event in Waco, Texas. The teaser—“Go for launch”—arrives with launch-pad lighting and what look like SpaceX-derived cold-gas thrusters, the same hardware Elon Musk has long claimed could push 0-60 mph under a second or even lift the car off the ground for a brief hover.



The original 2017 prototype promised staggering numbers: more than 600 miles of range, a top speed above 250 mph, and a starting price around $200,000. Production was first targeted for 2020. That date slipped repeatedly as Tesla poured resources into Model 3, Model Y, Cybertruck, and robotaxi work. Musk later guided toward 2027 or 2028 for actual production, even after the reveal. Reservation holders who put down deposits years ago have watched the goalposts move while some high-profile names quietly canceled.



October 1 is a reveal, not a delivery date. Invitations have gone to reservation holders for an in-person event; a livestream is widely expected. The car shown may not be street-legal. Reports suggest a remote-operated demo with spectators kept well back because the thrusters are loud. Design rumors now include a sharper “Cyber” look that departs from the sleeker 2017 concept.



Whether the night delivers a functioning hover, a redesigned production-intent car, or another spectacular promise remains the open question. After so many missed windows, the only certainty is that the countdown is real this time.



Tesla Roadster Coming October 1st. RATE Your interest Level 1-10.









New Tesla Roadster Unveil 10.01 https://t.co/9J3YPT25fm — Elon Musk (@elonmusk) September 13, 2026



