Tesla Roadster Owners Will Get Exclusive Access To Massive Hot Wheels Style Track With Loops

Elon Musk says owners of the new Tesla Roadster will be able to ask the car to perform the stunts Tesla showed at its unveiling, with the car doing the driving itself. Musk made the comment Saturday in a reply on X to tech blogger Robert Scoble, and he added a promise of a looping track at Tesla’s Texas headquarters. Compare EV Models Scoble had argued that the person in the Roadster is not really driving it. In his description, the driver operates a computer that tells another computer what to do, with steering, braking and acceleration all handled by wire. Musk answered, “True. You will be able to ask the Roadster to perform any of the tricks shown autonomously, as it will be sentient. Also, we will have a wild looping track (crazier even than Hot Wheels) at our Texas HQ where you can test out your Roadster.”



JUST IN: Elon Musk reveals Tesla plans to build a massive Hot Wheels-style looping track at its Texas HQ where Roadster owners can perform extreme stunts. https://t.co/zwtLO5D3MW — Polymarket (@Polymarket) October 18, 2026







Read Article