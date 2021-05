Tesla CEO Elon Musk confirmed that Tesla is updating the new Roadster design, and it looks like it’s going to achieve a 0-60 mph acceleration in a mind-boggling 1.1 seconds with the SpaceX package. The new Roadster prototype is currently being displayed at the Petersen Museum in Los Angeles.

We shared a close look at it with a walk-around video.

It’s a rare opportunity for the public to see the electric supercar in person and people have been taking advantage of it.