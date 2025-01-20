Tesla Robocab Prototype Caught Testing With A Steering Wheel

Last October, when Tesla unveiled the Cybercab, it pledged not to build one with pedals and a steering wheel. However, a recent drone flyover at Giga Texas shows Tesla is actively testing a Cybercab with a steering wheel. This might indicate the EV maker is preparing to start Cybercab tests on public roads. In 2023, Tesla unveiled plans to build an affordable EV and a driverless car using its Gen-3 architecture and a groundbreaking manufacturing process called unboxed vehicle. However, the EV maker changed its plans a few times before Elon Musk finally said that only the Cybercab would be built on the new platform. As stated in the Q3 2024 shareholder deck, the more affordable EV model would still share the Gen-2 architecture with the Model 3 and Model Y.



