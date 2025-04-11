Tesla Rolls Out FSD V14 to Cybertruck Fleet, Closing the Gap With the Rest of the Lineup

In a long-awaited milestone for Tesla's autonomous driving ambitions, the company has commenced the wide rollout of Full Self-Driving (Supervised) version 14 to its Cybertruck fleet. Announced on November 3, 2025, this update—specifically v14.1.5 via software build 2025.38.8.5—brings the rugged electric pickup in line with the rest of Tesla's S3XY lineup, which received the upgrade a month earlier.



Cybertruck owners, who have endured delays due to the vehicle's unique dimensions, all-wheel steering, and camera placements, can now access full-featured FSD capabilities. For the first time, the truck supports reverse maneuvers, autonomous parking, and advanced arrival options like selecting curbside drop-offs or garage spots. Release notes highlight smoother fault recovery, enhanced emergency vehicle detection, and a new "Sloth" mode for ultra-cautious driving—ideal for the Cyberbeast's 845-horsepower powertrain.



Early data from v14 across the fleet shows a dramatic leap: an average of 1,454 miles between critical interventions, up from prior versions, thanks to refined end-to-end neural networks. Tesla AI Director Ashok Elluswamy confirmed the "full-featured" deployment, addressing owner frustrations over the truck's historical lag in software parity.



This rollout not only boosts Cybertruck's appeal as a premium autonomous hauler but also accelerates Tesla's path toward robotaxi fleets. With v14.2 and beyond slated for imminent release, the future of self-driving EVs looks electrifying.







