Tesla is finally rolling out a new, crucial safety feature that is aimed at saving children from being left in the car. Over the past few months, we have reported on a feature Tesla was planning to roll out in its vehicles that would help keep children out of hot cars unattended. The company has been working on a solution to this problem for several years, as it has been working on an ultrawave sensor that would detect heartbeats instead of movement, as cameras would.



Read Article