Tesla Rolls Out The Red Carpet, Offering 1st Year Of Supercharging For Free To Ramp Up Deliveries By Year End

Electrek has learned that Tesla is now offering one year of free Supercharging to incentivize deliveries by the end of the year as it attempts another record quarter.



Yesterday, we reported on Elon Musk writing in an email to employees that Tesla is seeing strong demand, but the automaker needs to increase production fast in order to deliver on expectations.

As we previously reported, Tesla is currently in the middle of its end-of-year delivery push as it aims to deliver a record number of vehicles this quarter to achieve 500,000 deliveries in 2020.



