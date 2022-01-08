Tesla SHOULD Be Concentrating On A Model Y Based Pickup

Tesla may have confirmed that the Cybertruck’s design has already been finalized, but the idea of a potential “Cybertruck Mini” is still alive and well. Part of this is due to Elon Musk’s previous comments. The CEO, after all, has admitted multiple times in the past that a smaller version of the all-electric pickup truck is not out of the picture. Just days after the Cybertruck’s initial unveiling in 2019, Musk noted that in the long term, it will probably make sense “to build a smaller Cybertruck.” This is because the hulking all-electric truck is designed to compete in the United States’ pickup segment. In other territories such as Europe and Asia, the Cybertruck may simply be too large.



