Tesla SNAGS GIANT ORDER! But CAN THEY DELIVER?

Last week, US-based electric vehicle subscription startup Autonomy announced it would order a total of 23,000 EVs from multiple auto makers.



The order cost more than $1 billion, and Tesla came out with the top share. Autonomy ordered 4,300 EVs from Tesla, which will cost just more than $443 million. On Tuesday, Bloomberg reported the Autonomy order is set to soak up 1.2 percent of all electric vehicles made in the US next year.



"Production is a much bigger challenge than demand," Musk said online yesterday.



Even Bloomberg called out the current chip shortage that's causing vehicle production backlogs. Although not specifically mentioned in that report, there are other ongoing supply chain shortages that could also impact auto makers on the list.



