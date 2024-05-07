Tesla Sales In Germany Plummet 41.6% In 2024

Germany is the heart of a European car industry that is slowly switching to electric power, but domestic buyers are increasingly turning their noses up at EVs. Sales of battery vehicles slumped by an average of 16.4 percent in the first six months of 2024, but Tesla’s terrible numbers almost make that look like progress. Tesla’s German sales slumped to 21,249 from January to June, a drop of 41.6 percent compared with the same period last year. Drilling down to look at just the June figures reveals that sales slid 42.2 percent to 4,648 units, putting it behind MG, which shifted 5,158, though not all of them were EVs.



