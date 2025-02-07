Tesla Sales Plummet 13.5% In 2nd Quarter After Musk Pisses Off The World

Tesla's vehicle business continued to slip as the EV maker reported another sales decline in the second quarter. Tesla delivered 384,122 vehicles, slightly below the Wall Street consensus. This represents a 13.5% year-over-year decline, beating the Q1 to become the biggest sales slump in Tesla's history.



While Elon Musk appears to have tempered his criticism toward Donald Trump, even giving him credit for some imaginary successes, Tesla continues its downward sales spiral.



