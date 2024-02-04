Tesla Sales Tumble 8.5% In First Quarter Sparking Concern

Tesla raised fresh questions about its command of the market for electric cars, and the leadership of the company by Elon Musk, after it reported a surprising drop in car sales during the first three months of the year while other automakers gained ground. The company said it delivered 387,000 cars worldwide in the first quarter, down 8.5 percent from 423,000 vehicles in the same period last year. This was the first time Tesla’s quarterly sales have fallen on a year over year basis since the pandemic started in 2020. The sales figures were also significantly lower than the estimates of Wall Street analysts who had expected a modest increase.



