Tesla Says It Could License Full Service Driving Technology To Other Automakers

Autocar writes, "Tesla could licence its Full Self-Driving (FSD) technology to other car manufacturers, CEO Elon Musk has said." Yes, it's true, Musk did make such a mention during one of his speeches at Tesla's AI Day event last evening, August 19, 2021.

This comes as no surprise. Tesla has said for year that its patents are up for grabs, at least sort of. It has also offered to share its Supercharger network with other automakers. There has even been talk over the years about Tesla licensing to other brands.



