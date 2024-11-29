Tesla Says It Did Not Pay Kim Kardashian For Optimus Robot Publicity

Tesla did not pay socialite Kim Kardashian for a recent publicity opportunity with the company’s Optimus robot, dispelling any claims that the influencer took payment.

Kardashian is paid over two million dollars per post for promoting products from other companies due to her social media reach, which includes over 359 million followers on Instagram.

Earlier this month, skepticism and speculation regarding Kardashian’s potential relationship with Tesla started to catalyze as Kim put video and pictures of her with Tesla’s Optimus robot and the company’s recently revealed Cybercab Robotaxi on her social media pages.