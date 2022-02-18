Tesla Says SEC Is Withholding $40 Million Payout To Shareholders Because "Musk Is Critical Of The Government"

Tesla says that the Securities and Exchange Commission has failed to distribute $40 million to company shareholders because its CEO Elon Musk is an “outspoken critic of the government,” making him a target. The payout was part of the 2018 settlement Tesla agreed on with the SEC after a Musk tweet regarding taking Tesla stock public.

Tesla says the SEC is “weaponizing the consent decree by using it to try to muzzle and harass Mr. Musk and Tesla, while ignoring its court-ordered duty to remit $40 million that it continues to hold while Tesla’s shareholders continue to wait.”

